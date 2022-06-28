ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she woke up and discovered there was a stranger inside her house.

“I look and there really is a little white girl laying on my couch,” Tenesha Fisher told WPXI.

Fisher took a photo that shows the woman asleep on a couch, just feet away from her laundry, and wrapped in her aunt’s blanket. Fisher said she immediately called the police, who were just as surprised as she was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02A6y9_0gOm61mG00
Pennsylvania Woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch Police charged Kelly Bridger with criminal tresspass. (Tenesha Fisher / WPXI)

“I walked them in, and they were just ‘hum’ and I’m like, ‘I know, right?’” Fisher told WPXI.

Police identified the suspect as Kelly Bridger, who told investigators that her grandmother once lived in the house, WPXI reported.

“You know, it’s not Grammy’s house and there is a big Black woman asleep, right here by herself,” Fisher told WPXI. “She is making it seem like it’s OK because her grandmother lived here. You don’t walk in people’s houses.”

Police charged Bridger with criminal trespass.

Fisher told WPXI she believes her front door may not have closed all the way, allowing Bridger to walk inside. Police also told the station that Bridger appeared intoxicated.

Fisher said she’s grateful nobody got hurt.

“She could have come in violent, she could have come in swinging. She could have come in with a knife.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Pennsylvania troopers accuse horse and buggy riders of DUI, underage drinking

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and two juveniles in Pennsylvania face charges of operating a horse and buggy while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. According to a news release from the Crawford County division of the Pennsylvania State Police, two 20-year-old men and a pair of 17-year-old males are accused of DUI and underage drinking.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Coraopolis, PA
Action News Jax

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wpxi#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Florida Inpatients with COVID-19 top 3,800

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Continuing a gradual increase, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,800, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 3,807 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 3,746 on Tuesday and up from 3,612 on...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims. St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering...
MISSOURI STATE
Action News Jax

Official opening date for St. Johns County Costco revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Costco is coming to town. A sign recently placed at the new World Golf Village location revealed that August 3 will be the official opening date. Action News Jax told you last month that the store would open in August. The membership-only warehouse super store will be the first one in St. Johns County. According to an initial proposal, it is slated to feature a liquor store, tire center and gas station.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
Action News Jax

University officials look at Florida enrollment dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state university system’s Board of Governors is eyeing a decline last year in undergraduate enrollment, with one official saying Wednesday it is part of a national trend. From fall 2020 to fall 2021, Florida universities saw a 1% decrease in undergraduate enrollment, down nearly...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy