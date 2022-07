(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond businessman is being featured Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Matt Jennings appears on the department’s Warrant Wednesday social media page. Jennings is wanted for three counts of forgery, identity deception, and theft. He has operated a local mobile home company and has been the subject of several civil suits in recent years. A couple of years ago, he was charged criminally in northern Indiana after allegedly taking money to move a victim’s mobile home but never performing the service. When he’s apprehended, Jennings will be held on a $50,000 bond.

