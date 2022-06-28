Your letters: Letter-writer urges others to vote Tom Tiffany out of office

Rep. Tom Tiffany has made a habit of voting against cost-saving legislation. In the past year alone, he has voted against numerous bills that would help Wisconsin families cut costs. Rep. Tiffany has voted against everything from the cost of gas to a cap on the price of insulin.

Tom Tiffany is very quick to point fingers and blame President Biden for rising costs at the pump. Just a few weeks ago, Tiffany joined every other Wisconsin Republican in Congress in voting against the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act – which would have lowered gas and food prices for families across the country. Tiffany’s vote against the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act is proof that he would rather exploit Wisconsin families’ struggles for his own political gain than work across the aisle to deliver solutions.

Despite opposition from Tom Tiffany and his Wisconsin Republican colleagues in Congress, Democrats like Wisconsin Reps. Kind, Moore and Pocan ensured that this critical legislation passed and will be providing relief to families across our state. This November, we must hold Rep. Tiffany accountable for voting against cost-saving legislation. To support working families and find solutions to rising costs, we must elect Democrats. Join me in voting Tom Tiffany out of office.

Nancy Tabaka Stencil of Rib Mountain

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.