Missouri State Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for missing woman

UPDATE, 5:08 p.m. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for a woman last seen early Tuesday morning.

EARLIER | Carol Seminara, 78, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near North McGee and Northeast 105th streets.

Seminara, who has Alzheimer’s, was wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts, black shoes and a possibly carrying a purple purse.

She also left a note at her home saying she was going home, even though she was home.

He family is concerned for her well-being because she doesn't have her necessary medications.

Anyone who locates Seminara is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.

—