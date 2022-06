With Juancho Hernangomez on the court, Will Hardy on the sidelines, and Danny Ainge running the front office, you would be forgiven if you mistook the Utah Jazz for the Boston Celtics. But the Bo Cruz connection aside, the hires of Ainge as the team’s CEO of basketball ops and more recently Hardy as head coach were no coincidence, the Salt Lake City-based franchise looking to steal a little of the mojo that helped Boston rise to the Finals contender they became in 2021-22.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO