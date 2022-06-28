ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NEworks unavailable due to GSI cyberattack

By 10/11 NOW
1011now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NEworks website is currently unavailable as the result of a cyberattack involving NDOL’s web vendor: Geographic Solutions, Inc. GSI discovered a cyberattack that required its state labor exchange and unemployment claims systems to be taken offline. GSI is working around...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

State Website Shut Down By Cyberattack

LINCOLN – The NEworks.nebraska.gov website is currently unavailable as the result of a national outage involving NDOL’s web vendor: Geographic Solutions, Inc (GSI). GSI discovered a cyberattack that required its state labor exchange and unemployment claims systems to be taken offline. GSI is working around the clock to restore access to its systems as soon as possible.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather is heating up again and a Ponca Hills couple thought they would be enjoying a new backyard pool by now. Instead, they’re hot about a lack of progress by a contractor who has been paid thousands of dollars. Instead of completing the Kelly’s...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPS proposed budget

10/11 NOW partnering with Nebraska Community Blood Bank for Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive. The drive has become a two day event and is now the largest blood drive the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hosts. Nebraska eye specialists urge using safety glasses during fireworks season. Updated: 15 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Becton, Dickinson to pay $499K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination

Becton, Dickinson and Company has agreed to pay nearly a half-million dollars to resolve hiring alleged discrimination against women at three of its Nebraska plants. The medical technology manufacturer, which has two locations in Columbus and one in Holdrege, will pay $499,349 in back pay and interest to 125 qualified female applicants.
HOLDREGE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

Lincoln is one of 7 cities to receive funding to put wood waste to use

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln will receive up to $400,000 in funding and technical support from Bloomberg Philanthropies for a project that will turn wood waste into biochar. Biochar is a carbon-rich, charcoal-like substance that promotes plant growth, water retention, fertilizer reduction, carbon sequestration, waste management and soil health.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials working to secure second water source

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has begun a project to help Lincoln secure a second source of water to fulfill future demands. Baird announced the new project, called Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source, on Tuesday. She has formed the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Protect your credit score before buying a home

10/11 NOW partnering with Nebraska Community Blood Bank for Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive. The drive has become a two day event and is now the largest blood drive the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hosts. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020 over...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fourth week. However, key indicators showed increases over the past week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Gsi#Neworks#Ndol
1011now.com

City of Lincoln launches efforts to secure second water source

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln continues to grow in population, the city has announced a plan to secure a second water source to meet future demand. According to projections, there is adequate water supply for Lincoln for the next 26 years. With the new plan, two options are on the table. One involves building a stand-alone water pipeline from the Missouri River to the Capital City.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Where’s the beef? Nearly $400,000 worth missing after semi thefts in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County sheriff says vehicle had 812 doses of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested after Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies found a large bag of meth during a traffic stop. Around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, deputies saw a vehicle driving dear Highway 6 and North 98 Streets with no license plates. The deputy pulled the vehicle...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
1011now.com

Lincoln Public Schools breaks down its preliminary 2022-23 budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools said it needs to bump up its budget, and do so by a margin bigger than usual. The district said the increases in the nearly $500 million budget are being sent to areas that have been waiting for money since the beginning of the pandemic.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Scammed Out Of $40,000

A 40 year old woman called Lincoln Police on Monday to report she had fallen victim to an internet impersonation scam. The woman told officers she had been talking to a man on Instagram since February who identified himself as actor Henry Cavill. They continued to chat and at one point he told her he had sent her a briefcase containing $10 million and diamonds but it was held up in customs.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Two Semis, One Trailer Stolen During Meat Theft Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–In what may be part of a nationwide trend, authorities say two semi-trucks and a trailer meant for pickup were stolen this past weekend. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a Grand Island man reported on Monday that one of his semis and a trailer were taken during a theft that happened sometime between Friday and Saturday. Three semitrucks were taken from that Grand Island location, but thanks to GPS in one semi, it was found about 90 miles east, near SW 100th and Highway 33 in southwestern Lancaster County. The GPS showed the truck was at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop at SW 48th and West “O” Street between 4:24am and 4:40am Saturday. While the truck was recovered and turned back over to the owner, there was no trailer to be found.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 24-year-old man facing charges after a fatal weekend crash over the weekend was in court Wednesday morning. Initially booked on charges including motor vehicle homicide, Michael Packett, 24, was formally charged in Douglas County Court with felony manslaughter and a first offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500,000.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LFR recognized for heart attack care

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the seventh year in a row, Lincoln Fire and Rescue is being recognized for its success in helping heart attack patients. LFR said they focus on early detection, ways to improve treatment, and training to be there for Lincolnites in times of need. LFR Battalion...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NSP makes arrest for child enticement in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Roca man following an investigation into child enticement. On Monday, investigators arrested Hector Tercero, 22, of Roca. Tercero had used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He had actually contacted an NSP investigator posing as the girl.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Maintenance scheduled on highway south of Beatrice

BEATRICE — Motorists traveling south of Beatrice will see some maintenance work getting underway Friday, weather permitting,. A chip seal project will start, on a seven-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 77 from south of Beatrice to the junction of 77 and Nebraska Highway 112. The work is anticipated to take three days with traffic maintained by the use of a pilot car and flaggers.
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy