Forest Park, IL

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

By Melissa Elsmo
Forest Park Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 3

Richard Green
1d ago

love this place , it has great pizza one of the best I've ever tried. I look forward to trying everything else

4
 

#Italian
