Photos | German Fest

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO