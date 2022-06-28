Amsterdam police looking to ID larceny suspect

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Amsterdam Police Department is looking to identify the man in the below photos. Police said this is in regards to an ongoing larceny investigation.

Amsterdam larceny suspect (Amsterdam PD)

Anyone with information on his identity can call the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100 or leave an anonymous message on the TIP line at (518 )843-4527.

