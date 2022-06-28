Amsterdam police looking to ID larceny suspect
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Amsterdam Police Department is looking to identify the man in the below photos. Police said this is in regards to an ongoing larceny investigation.
Anyone with information on his identity can call the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100 or leave an anonymous message on the TIP line at (518 )843-4527.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
