Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam police looking to ID larceny suspect

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBCDc_0gOm383y00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Amsterdam Police Department is looking to identify the man in the below photos. Police said this is in regards to an ongoing larceny investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15un6Q_0gOm383y00
    Amsterdam larceny suspect (Amsterdam PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIlub_0gOm383y00
    Amsterdam larceny suspect (Amsterdam PD)
4 charged with burglary, robbery in Saratoga Springs

Anyone with information on his identity can call the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100 or leave an anonymous message on the TIP line at (518 )843-4527.

Police follow new leads in Jaliek Rainwalker case

New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.
TROY, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Romesentinel.com

Burglary, endangerment among charges in recent state police arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Christopher T. Allard, 32, of Whitesboro, was charged in Forestport on June 23 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petty larceny. • Edward W. Wolff, 71, of Forestport, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
columbiapaper.com

Police agencies charge ring of 8 in catalytic converter thefts

CLAVERACK—A string of investigations into stolen catalytic converter have led State Police to uncover a crime ring in Columbia County. Since December 2021, the State Police in Columbia County have been investigating numerous larceny complaints in and around the Claverack area. Investigators tracking local crime trends had asked the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Tip on Greenwich boy missing since 2007 brings investigators to Troy

TROY - Nearly 15 years after Jaliek Rainwalker went missing, the search for him continued on Wednesday. Crews were out in Troy, searching for evidence that might lead them to the missing boy or the person responsible for his death. State police investigators searched 40 acres of a wooded preserve...
informnny.com

Police search wooded area in Troy for evidence related to missing 12-year-old

TROY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police agencies are continuing to search for 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker who disappeared in 2007. According to the New York State Police, on June 29 members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Investigation Unit, K9 Unit, Underwater Recovery Team, and Uniform Force conducted a search in South Troy related to Rainwalker’s disappearance.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

