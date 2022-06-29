Illinois Election Results: Voters choose Democratic, Republican nominees in state primary

Illinois voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election to select their candidates for governor, Secretary of State, and a host of other federal, state and local offices.

Incumbent candidate JB Pritzker won the Democratic nomination for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is projected won the Republican nomination for governor.

Republican Illinois governor candidates were the closest watched race of the night, but there are also primary elections for the U.S. House, Senate, Illinois state House and Senate, Secretary of State, local offices, and judgeships as well.

According to ABC News, Sean Casten is projected to win the Democratic nomination in the 6th Congressional District.

According to ABC News, Delia Ramirez is projected to win the Democratic nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

WATCH | ABC7 political analyst weighs in on gubernatorial race

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington and Better Government Association CEO David Greising weigh in on the Illinois gubernatorial primary election results.

Illinois Primary Election full coverage

Illinois governor candidates

U.S. House and Senate Races

Here are some of the key Congressional race results after Tuesday's Illinois primary.

Danny Davis wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 7th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, projected to win the Illinois 7th District Democratic House nomination, called on his party to unite.

Illinois state offices

Voter turnout