Illinois Election Results: Voters choose Democratic, Republican nominees in state primary

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Illinois voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election to select their candidates for governor, Secretary of State, and a host of other federal, state and local offices.

Incumbent candidate JB Pritzker won the Democratic nomination for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is projected won the Republican nomination for governor.

Republican Illinois governor candidates were the closest watched race of the night, but there are also primary elections for the U.S. House, Senate, Illinois state House and Senate, Secretary of State, local offices, and judgeships as well.

According to ABC News, Sean Casten is projected to win the Democratic nomination in the 6th Congressional District.

According to ABC News, Delia Ramirez is projected to win the Democratic nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington and Better Government Association CEO David Greising weigh in on the Illinois gubernatorial primary election results.

Illinois governor candidates

Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for governor

Governor JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for 2nd term

U.S. House and Senate Races

Here are some of the key Congressional race results after Tuesday's Illinois primary.

Jonathan Jackson wins Democratic nomination in 1st District, AP projects

Delia Ramirez claims victory in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Sean Casten defeats Rep. Marie Neman in 6th District

Rep. Mary Miller projected to win 15th District GOP race

Salvi wins GOP nomination to take on Duckworth in Senate

Danny Davis wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 7th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, projected to win the Illinois 7th District Democratic House nomination, called on his party to unite.

Illinois state offices

Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Secretary of State race

Voter turnout

Chicago sees low voting turnout, 56 polling places didn't open on time

Comments / 88

civilclerk
4d ago

This state needs a huge change from the crooks in office now. If Prickster wins watch the mass exodus happen even more AND don’t say you don’t care because you will when it comes tax time! Less people means higher taxes to make up for the loss of monetary inflow. You all better figure this out quick!

Reply(4)
46
✨MOONSHINE✨
4d ago

Bye 👋 bye 👋 Governor Pugsly, bye 👋, bye! Don’t let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya!! 🥾 🚪 🤡 🪓!! 🙏🌹🇺🇸🌹🙏

Reply(3)
23
Jimbo
4d ago

Chicago has all the illegal immigrants voting for them, if a Republican gets into office, there would be a lot of good changes. Crime would go down for one.

Reply(7)
19
