Rushondra James never planned on being staff senate president. When she first joined the University of South Carolina staff in 2009, she didn’t even plan on being here long. But a lot can happen in 13 years. A temporary position working with undergraduates in the College of Social Work expanded to a full-time gig, an adjunct instructor role and more and more responsibility. Then, in 2017, she moved to the College of Information and Communications, where she has spent the past five years as an assistant dean for student services.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO