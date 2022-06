June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train and a passenger car collided near a Northern California town, resulting in the deaths of three people, authorities said. The crash occurred Sunday at around 1 p.m. when the car collided with the train at a junction where the road meets the rails near the 3000 block of Orwood Road, in Brentwood, according to the East Contra Coast Fire District, KRON-TV reported. Brentwood is located about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO