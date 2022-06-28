ACC eliminates divisions in football

The UNC football program continues its tear on the recruiting trail with another commitment this week, its second. On Wednesday, the Tar Heels landed in-state edge rusher Tyler Thompson. Thompson is ranked No. 657 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the No. 54 edge rusher and the No. 21 player in North Carolina. Thompson visited UNC for an official visit last weekend. The 6-foot-5 and 205-pound prospect was down between UNC and Michigan — both programs in which he visited. #UNC has landed a commitment from 3-star 2023 defensive end and Cary, NC, native Tyler Thompson. Thompson is ranked as the No. 23 player in the state and No. 64 strongside defensive end nationally. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) June 29, 2022 Thompson had other offers from Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Boston College, Minnesota, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Wake Forest, UMass and others. Thompson becomes the ninth commitment in the class of 2023 for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO