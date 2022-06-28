ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC eliminates divisions in football

By Shawn Krest
nsjonline.com
 1 day ago

The Atlantic Coast Conference will do away with the divisional format in football starting with the 2023 season. Currently, the winners of the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions face off in the ACC Championship Game. In May of this year, however, the NCAA changed its rules on conference championship games, removing the...

