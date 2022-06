The 2022 Goat Production Proficiency Winner announced at the Wisconsin State FFA Convention is Brooke Grossheim of the Mishicot FFA. Brooke is involved with the care of 14 does and 3 bucks that live on her family’s farm. Her herd is made up of purebred fainting goats. Brooke assists with breeding, feeding, clipping and cleaning.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO