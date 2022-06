State Rep. Don Vruwink was welcomed Thursday by Fort Atkinson-based Opportunities Inc., where he received a tour of three of the company’s operational facilities. Among buildings toured by Vruwink were two of the company’s co-manufacturing buildings, both of which are located within a cluster of buildings operated by the company on East Cramer Street, and its newest facility, a fulfillment and training center, located in the former Badger Press property at 100 East Blackhawk Dr. An open house, including tours of the facility, was held last September.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO