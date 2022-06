SEATTLE - Starting this Friday, July 1, firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned. As a result, gun stores around the region have seen record sales. Wade’s Eastside Guns in Bellevue said he has seen sales jump 250 percent since last month. Some people are buying guns. But most everyone is buying firearm magazines. Many customers it’s because of the new state law that’s about to kick in.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO