REEDLEY, Calif. (KMPH) — A man now faces an attempted homicide charge after police say he intentionally struck someone walking in the road with his vehicle in Reedley. According to Reedley Police, officers were called on June 17 around 11:15 p.m. after learning that an injured person was found lying in the road near Huntsman and Reed Avenues.

REEDLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO