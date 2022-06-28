ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she woke up and discovered there was a stranger inside her house.

“I look and there really is a little white girl laying on my couch,” Tenesha Fisher told WPXI.

Fisher took a photo that shows the woman asleep on a couch, just feet away from her laundry, and wrapped in her aunt’s blanket. Fisher said she immediately called the police, who were just as surprised as she was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFulV_0gOm188O00
Pennsylvania Woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch Police charged Kelly Bridger with criminal tresspass. (Tenesha Fisher / WPXI)

“I walked them in, and they were just ‘hum’ and I’m like, ‘I know, right?’” Fisher told WPXI.

Police identified the suspect as Kelly Bridger, who told investigators that her grandmother once lived in the house, WPXI reported.

“You know, it’s not Grammy’s house and there is a big Black woman asleep, right here by herself,” Fisher told WPXI. “She is making it seem like it’s OK because her grandmother lived here. You don’t walk in people’s houses.”

Police charged Bridger with criminal trespass.

Fisher told WPXI she believes her front door may not have closed all the way, allowing Bridger to walk inside. Police also told the station that Bridger appeared intoxicated.

Fisher said she’s grateful nobody got hurt.

“She could have come in violent, she could have come in swinging. She could have come in with a knife.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Coraopolis, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims. St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wpxi#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida’s Gatorland highlights capybaras, world’s largest rodents, in new encounter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gatorland may be known for its reptiles, but giant rodents will take center stage in the wildlife park’s newest attraction. According to WFTV, the Orange County park, dubbed the “Alligator Capital of the World,” said its guide-led Capybara Encounter offers guests an up-close look at capybaras Ben and Jerry. The pair live on Flamingo Island with waterfowl, turtles and – of course – flamingos.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 cases declining slightly in Washington

WASHINGTON STATE — COVID-19 cases in Washington are declining slightly, but health officials urge people to use caution over the Fourth of July weekend. They suggest people celebrate outdoors and take tests before gatherings. In these early days of summer, people are eager to get back to normal, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Arizona's attorney general says a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced and Louisiana's attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions even while a ban there is temporarily blocked, as states grapple with long-halted laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vermont US Sen. Patrick Leahy breaks hip, to have surgery

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday. The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.
MCLEAN, VA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prominent Colorado election denier loses primary bid

DENVER — (AP) — One of the nation's most prominent election deniers lost her bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado's top elections post on Tuesday. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lost to Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk who criticized the election lies of former President Donald Trump that Peters repeated. Peters has been indicted on felony charges for her role in a break-in of her county's election system searching for evidence of the conspiracy theory Trump blamed for his 2020 election loss.
COLORADO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy