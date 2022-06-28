ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elvis' Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals the Very Hollywood Reason Why She's BFFs With Dakota Johnson

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SucjR_0gOm0wmK00

Click here to read the full article.

There is something to be said about nepotism in Hollywood because it does exist when it comes to careers, but also when it comes to friendships. Dakota Johnson understands why Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough became her ride-or-die when they were teens because it relates to their family’s careers in the public eye.

The teens had a very LA moment meeting somewhere around their 15th or 16th year in an In-N-Out parking lot with Keough calling her “the coolest girl in town” to Vanity Fair in a profile about Johnson. Their fast friendship took on a very Almost Famous movie vibe as they told everyone they met that they were “twins” — OK, we could see people believing that small lie. “We had boyfriends that were in a band together who hung out on the Sunset Strip, and we were basically the only girls,” Keough continued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough)

With both teens having Hollywood lineage — one as The King’s granddaughter, and the other as the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanin Griffith — life in the public eye “can sometimes mess with people, but Dakota has not changed,” according to Keough. The Daisy Jones & the Six star confirms that Johnson has always stayed grounded despite her famous parents, a comforting feeling for Keough, who doesn’t feel the need to be the cover story of every tabloid. “She always felt older and wiser than everybody else. I remember reading that somebody once said, ‘You’re either in love with Emmylou Harris or you haven’t met her yet.’ I feel like that about Dakota,” Keough added.

The duo’s friendship has endured almost two decades, and they’ve kept their BFF status under the radar until now. With both of the continuing to see their profiles rise in Hollywood, they offer each other a safe space from the glaring heat of the spotlight. They don’t lean too far into their family’s Hollywood history because they are busy working on careers based on their own merits.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrity kids following in their parents’ acting footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2ujT_0gOm0wmK00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Jennifer Lopez
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Vanity Fair
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 After Drowning in River

Mary Mara, an actress best known for her turns on ER, Ray Donovan, and Law and Order, has died after drowning in upstate New York’s St. Lawrence River, her representatives have confirmed. She was 61. Mara was discovered in the water on Sunday night by state authorities, who said in a report published Monday that foul play was not suspected. Mara was staying at her sister’s summer home in Cape Vincent, her representatives said in a statement, near where she reportedly entered the river “for exercise,” as TMZ reported. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her manager, Craig Dorfman, told Variety in a statement. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.” A native New Yorker, Mara’s career spanned more than three decades, and included roles in more than 40 television shows like NYPD Blue, Lost, and Ally McBeal. She was also a veteran of the stage, having notably appeared in a 1989 production of Twelfth Night in New York opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Dakota Johnson Sees Relationship With Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Differently’ Due to Parents’ Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s Split

Making a change. Dakota Johnson said that parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's 1996 divorce likely influenced her friendship with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a feature published on […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

56K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy