ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County's COVID Hospitalizations Are Back Over 800

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 800, after falling as low as 209 in April, according to the latest state figures out Tuesday. The state hadn't updated its hospitalization totals since Saturday, when there were 762 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, with 76...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 2

Related
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

COVID-19 hospitalizations edge upward again in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 200 as infection rates continue rising again, according to figures released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 196 on Friday to 209 on Monday, with the number of patients in intensive care dropping from 31...
orangecountytribune.com

COVID-19 cases show decline

Coronavirus statistics for Orange County are continuing the same up-and-down pattern that has been in place for weeks. According to the county health care agency’s report on Tuesday, the latest tally of confirmed new cases is 3,688 for the past four days. That’s an average of 922 cases each day, a drop from Friday’s 1,240 but higher than the figure of 897 a week ago.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring Eviction Moratorium Relief to Property Owners

In an effort to help property owners who have been burdened by Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, June 28, that will identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to bring them financial relief. The amended motion also directs...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles minimum wage increases July 1: What to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you work in the city of Los Angeles - minimum wage goes up this Friday. Effective July 1, the city's minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Frustrated with Gascón, Whittier considers prosecuting local misdemeanor cases

WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Simon
scvnews.com

Eviction Moratorium Relief Coming to L.A. County Tenants

“We need to do more to help property owners who have been bearing the brunt of the eviction protections our County has put in place for more than two years,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Our local economy reopened nearly 15 months ago and work opportunities are now plentiful. I believe we are well past the time to bring financial relief to property owners. They’ve had to continue making mortgage payments and have been fulfilling their financial obligations without any respite throughout the pandemic. They, too, deserve our support.”
POLITICS
WEHOville.com

WeHo defunds the sheriff

West Hollywood City Council voted to reduce funding to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at their meeting Monday night despite a fierce public backlash, ending a long-simmering debate about the future of public safety in the city. Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne’s motion to amend the city’s budget for...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Councilman on the verge of losing election

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Gil Cedillo on the brink of losing reelection. By City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Covid#Icu
smobserved.com

Santa Monica City Attorney Allows Criminals to Repeat Offend Over and Over Again

I believe many Santa Monicans, rattled by an epidemic of brazen crime, are understandably furious at LA County DA George Gascon. They may not be aware, however, that the City of Santa Monica, not Gascon, has authority over violent misdemeanor prosecutions in our city, while Gascon's permissiveness, which the Council has failed to condemn, applies solely to felonies committed here. The combined effect is that lawbreakers, many of them repeat offenders, prey on our population at will.
SANTA MONICA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Beloved Family Doctor Retires at 96

First published in the June 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dr. William Schubert, a local medical family practice mainstay, recently hung up his white coat at 96 years old — leaving behind a trail of broken hearts. During Schubert’s time in family medicine, it was common...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHOville.com

Get your pets vaccinated for cheap next month

The City of West Hollywood will host the SPCA-LA Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic at the West Hollywood Community Center at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the outdoor patio area. The clinic will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
DUARTE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA developer convicted in Huizar bribery case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee, 57,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy