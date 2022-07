There it sits behind a building on Fairhaven’s Huttleston Avenue – alone, forgotten, a marker of a bygone era few seem to recall. Once, it shone bright, illuminating the night with its offerings of meats, cheeses, vegetables and other delicious options. Now it is a dim, empty, soulless reminder that despite its clever marketing slogan, Blimpie is not “America’s Sub Shop,” at least not on the SouthCoast.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO