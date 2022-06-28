ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting

By Nicole Sanders
 1 day ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a local dentist after a verbal altercation led to a shooting on Monday, June 27.

Phenix City Police responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. near the 1000 block of 4th Place. According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey, 30-year-old Michael Brown was shot in the leg twice.

Police say Brown was shot after a verbal altercation with Dr. Hugh Ogletree, 73, who works as a dentist for Ogletree Dentistry in Phenix City, Alabama.

Dr. Ogletree was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the case.

