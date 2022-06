There is a new Southwest summer sale with tickets starting at just $39! Plus, check out the special 75,000 point card offer going on now!. In case you missed the last one, Southwest is back again today with a new Southwest summer sale starting at $39 one way. It is identical to the one from a couple of weeks ago so if you missed out on booking summer travel then, check it out now!

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO