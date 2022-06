YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO