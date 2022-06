ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A vehicle owned by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision was involved in an accident that occurred in Rome on Monday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 365 and Lamphear Road in the city of Rome at 11:09 a.m. on June 27. An investigation into the crash determined that a 2018 Honda CRV operated by 79-year-old George L. Cramer from Rome was traveling east on Route 365 prior to the accident.

