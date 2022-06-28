ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Community Invited to Celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning, Independence Day During July 4th Boat Parade

Tampa, Florida
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4Wc9_0gOm02sF00

Mayor Jane Castor and Friends of the Riverwalk invite the community to don their red, white and Bolts blue to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and our amazing Tampa Bay Lightning during Boom by the Bay!

Friends of the Riverwalk will not only host the July 4th Boat Parade, but also a Water Ski Show (NEW this year), Poker Run and Blessing of the Fleet as part of the Boom by the Bay festivities.

There will be a large banner, located in Curtis Hixon Park, for people to sign, offer their thanks and well wishes to the Bolts for their historic run. Those participating in the boat parade are encouraged to include Lightning décor along with their patriotic-themed displays.

The parade route will be like the holiday light boat parade but will include a Water Ski Show at Sparkman Wharf to kick off the celebration, a poker run and a blessing station. To participate in the boat parade, be eligible for prizes, and a special Captain's Dinner, please register with Friends of The Riverwalk. Otherwise, anyone who wants to participate in the boat parade is welcome, both on land and sea!

“Boats will be decked out in red, white and Bolts blue while competing for most patriotic boat and best decorated Lightning boat!” said MaryBeth Williams, Executive Director of Friends of the Riverwalk. “We will also provide prize bags for all registered boaters. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate both the holiday and our Tampa Bay Lightning.”

“This year’s team battled back countless times and came so close to hoisting the Stanley Cup for the third year in a row,” Mayor Castor said. “They truly made us Champa Bay proud. The Bolts gave us everything they had. This is just one way the community can say thank you for the season.”

This year, the City of Tampa is hosting the largest Boom by the Bay firework show yet along Bayshore Boulevard--featuring an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky – the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens. Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works are organizing fireworks shows too.

Attendees can watch the fireworks light up the night sky at dusk from:

  • Bayshore Boulevard (south of Davis Islands Bridge)
  • Sparkman Wharf
  • Armature Works

EVENT NOTES:

  • There will be no fireworks at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, or the Tampa Convention Center this year.
  • The Tampa Bay Lighting players will not be present during the boat parade.

In addition to fireworks, residents will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, a water ski show, family-friendly activities and more along Tampa’s downtown waterfront. To see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.

TAMPA, FL
