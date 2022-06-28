Pullman Fireworks Ordinance: Personal Fireworks Prohibited on City Property

LENORE - On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:46 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 30 in Nez Perce County. According to the ISP, a 41-year-old commercial truck driver from Florida was traveling eastbound on US Highway 12 approximately nine miles west of Orofino when he drove off the eastbound shoulder into the ditch. Police say it appeared the driver attempted to correct the truck back onto the highway, however the box trailer overturned, blocking the eastbound lane of travel.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO