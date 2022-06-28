ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
 1 day ago
Looking for a way to enjoy the fireworks on the Fourth of July this year? Here’s a list of fireworks shows and other events that will happen throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Strip Fireworks Shows

Caesars Palace will be the only Strip hotel and casino to have a firework show this year. At 8:30 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be shot off from the top of the Julius Tower.

Plaza Hotel & Casino Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a firework show on Monday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators will be playing at home against Round Rock, on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday July 3. To celebrate the holiday weekend, after both games there will be a firework show with the Sunday show being a “post-game firework extravaganza.” To purchase tickets visit their website.

Station Casinos Fireworks Show

Station Casinos will be holding a fireworks show at six of their properties, and all six shows will start at the same time, 9 p.m.

The Station Casinos that will have fireworks displays and viewing parties are:

  • Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
  • Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
  • Palace Station
  • Sunset Station
  • Sante Fe Station
  • Boulder Station

28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

The Patriotic Parade returns this year!

Organizers say that this year the parade is planned to be grander than ever before with more than 70 entries. Parade hosts are 8 News Now Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk, Anchor Brian Loftus, Mercedes Martinez, and J.C. Fernandez from 8 News Now and Mix 94.1.

The parade begins at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in Summerlin. Participants continue south toward Village Center Circle then west on Trailwood Drive. Finally, the parade ends at Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

The parade is scheduled to start on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration

On Monday, July, 4, there will be a free celebration at Heritage Park.

Celebrate with food and family fun activities and a headlining performance by the country music group, Lonestar.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Lonestar will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the City of Henderson is also partnering with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort Spa, and Casino, and Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m.

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite will continue its annual tradition of their “marvelous patriotic show”. Fireworks will be launched from the mesa behind Eureka Casino at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The firework show is free and open to the public, but bringing your own lawn chair is highly suggested.

Boulder City Damboree Celebration

The Boulder City Damboree Committee is hosting its 74th annual 4th of July Celebration.

The parade starts a 9 a.m. at Broadbent Park and City Street in Boulder City.

There is a $20 parking fee per vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

