The Sand Dollar Downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In honor of the city's elaborate wedding industry, the city has unveiled some new banners in downtown Las Vegas. Wedding Row encompasses several chapels as well as the Clark County Marriage License Bureau and followings the previously launched 'Restaurant Row' and 'Brewery Row' in an effort to increase visitation in the area.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second Hello Kitty Cafe location is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The popular cafe will be opening the new cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8. The first location is set to celebrate its third anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone in Las Vegas knows him, but now you can hear his stories all about the city he calls home. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman joined us to talk about his dinner series at his namesake steakhouse, Oscar's, and what he thinks about the recent discovery of human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The scavenger hunt has begun. MGM Resorts kicked off its Wild Wild Quest -- a hunt for QR codes hidden across the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday. The scavenger hunt is set to run between June 29 and July 11, during which time QR codes will be unveiled in plain sight and in everyday objects at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur. Hints about where QR codes are hidden can be found online or on printed hint cards in guest rooms.
Have you ever had a dream that felt like reality? Well, you could describe Omega Mart as a reality that feels more like a dream. Opened last year, this Las Vegas grocery store is not your typical market. Omega is a permanent art tech installation located just off the Vegas strip in what is known as Area15.
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Test Kitchen was designed during the pandemic to build a home and and be a creative outlet for the talented chefs in our community. And it is headed out on the road with a special pop up with Chef Gary Lamorte from Makatas restaurant to showcase some amazing Filipino cuisine.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Broadway in the Hood is celebrating Pride Month with a performance of the hit musical "Rent" at The LGBTQ Center starting Tuesday night. Founding artist director Torrey Russell and performers Tuesday Usry and Trenton Klinkefus joined us to talk about their production and to share a preview.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cowabunga Canyon and Cowabunga Bay will be holding Fourth of July celebrations throughout the holiday weekend. Starting on Friday, July 1 the parks will host DJs and live music, strolling entertainers, children’s activities, and daily fireworks. Cowabunga Canyon will have DJs daily from noon to 3 p.m. and live music from […]
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Money, Baby!, the sportsbook lounge that opened as part of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last year, has abruptly closed. The owner MBLV, LLC confirmed the closure in a statement provided Tuesday. No details on the reason for the closure or how employees would be affected...
The Las Vegas Strip smells like a Grateful Dead concert. That's because while the city has legalized buying marijuana, it has not legalized consuming it outside of private residences. So, tourists can buy their pot, but can't smoke it in their hotel rooms, in casinos, or even in designated outdoor smoking areas.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Clark County is offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that will be open on Monday, July 4. The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:
The “vision statement” on the website of the Clark County (Nevada) Assessor’s Office in Las Vegas says the goal is to become “the most technologically advanced, user-friendly Assessor’s Office in the country.” As this montage of screenshots shows on Wednesday, the day before some property tax cap forms are technically due and taxpayers, including those at the New To Las Vegas world headquarters, are frantically trying to look up their parcel number, the vision is still a bit short of reality.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is now selling K-9 e-cards. The cards feature photos of LVMPD service dogs with greetings for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and more. You can also virtually adopt an LVMPD K-9. You can choose a K-9 to “adopt” and receive...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magician Michael Carbonaro is taking over Las Vegas this summer with his limited engagement, “Penn & Teller present: Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage” at the Rio All-suite Hotel & Casino. He joins us now to tell us all about it.
