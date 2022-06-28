ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald Head Island, NC

Special experiences, tours & artwork up for bid in Bald Head Island Conservancy silent auction

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Bald Head Island Conservancy’s annual silent auction is now live through...

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Television show filmed in Wilmington hosting wardrobe sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -You have a chance to wear clothes used by the stars of a television show filmed in our community. Season one of the Fox television series “Our Kind of People” was filmed in the Wilmington area in 2021. Sadly the show was not renewed for...
WILMINGTON, NC
Apartment Therapy

Nearly All the Furniture in This Charming 100-Year-Old Beach Bungalow Is Vintage

Name: Sydney Beach Zester, my husband, and our dog. Location: Carolina Place — Wilmington, North Carolina. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I bought our beach bungalow, who we lovingly call “The Bishop House” after the original owner, Ms. Ida Bishop, in July 2021. Like so many others, we had a real “what the heck do we want out of life” kind of reckoning during the pandemic, which ultimately had us packing up our things in the Blue Ridge Mountains and heading across the state to our little historic, coastal town. I work full time in public health and as an artist and my husband works for a tech startup. We both went remote during the pandemic, which gave us the flexibility to really live wherever we wanted. I’ve always dreamed of owning a historic home and so we ended up buying our little bungalow in the Historic Carolina Place neighborhood in Wilmington, NC. She turns 100 years old this year! We’re going to throw her a birthday party.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bald Head Island, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Chef Vivian Howard has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home. Howard is best known for her PBS show “A Chef’s Life,” in which she won an Emmy. WITN is told the...
KINSTON, NC
travelyouman.com

What are North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach?

Read the full article here: https://travelyouman.com/2021/10/11/north-myrtle-beach-vs-myrtle-beach-which-is-better/ It’s difficult to go wrong when it comes to beach holidays. Many folks appear to be puzzled by what Myrtle Beach has to offer as contrasted to North Myrtle Beach. They wonder whether they’re all part of one enormous city. No, they are two distinct cities. There is no such thing as a South Myrtle Beach. Continue reading to discover about the contrasts between these two famous East Coast holiday locations.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Fork and Cork

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When I first moved to Wilmington years ago, I knew I was moving to a city with plenty of dining options. Given my love for the show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” I decided to search out if any locations around town had been featured on the show. There are several, all of which we will highlight here (eventually) but the first place I went to eat downtown was Fork and Cork.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington business holds ‘Day of Joy’ carnival for seniors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Wilmington business serving seniors and adults in need of assistance held a carnival commemorating its annual “National Day of Joy”. Comfort Keepers Of Wilmington, along with its senior clients and their families, took part in the celebration at the Racine Drive location. There...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction
WECT

Annual shagging contest set for NC 4th of July celebration

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the highlights of the annual N.C. 4th of July Festival Beach Day. The annual shag contest is set for Friday, July 1 in Oak Island. “Anyone can enter except shag dance instructors and professional shag dancers,” said John Hutton, President of the Society of Brunswick Shaggers.
OAK ISLAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘God sent somebody:’ Father shares story of saving kids, surviving a rip current

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — A father in Wilmington is holding his family a little closer after a trip to the beach came close to ending in tragedy last week. It was a normal evening at the beach for John McIntyre and his two kids, Mel and Lia. The three drove down to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday afternoon and his wife decided to stay home. After arriving at their condo, John took his kids down to the beach. It was around 6:30 pm and he thought it was a little late, but he says there were still lots of people on the beach.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington holds career fair at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington hosted a career fair on Wednesday, giving job seekers a chance to see what type of opportunities are available right now. The career fair was held at Legion Stadium. Job seekers were able to apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees. Among the departments on hand at the hiring event were Code Enforcement, Parks & Recreation, Trash, and Stormwater. Equipment from the departments were also on display.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restaurant cancels reservations after Roe vs Wade decision

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A popular Wilmington restaurant shut its doors for dinner service after the historical supreme court decision. The owners of Ceviche’s canceled more than 150 reservations to join a protest Friday night at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington. Owner Laura Tiblier says she closed in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy