CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is looking to extend its agreement with the third-party organization that manages the Ford Wyoming Center. The Casper City Council will discuss the proposal during its Tuesday, June 28 work session after staff negotiated terms with OVG 360, formerly Spectra Venue Management, to continue managing the Ford Wyoming Center for 10 years. The City Council indicated its support for the extension of the management contract when staff initially presented the proposal in February.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO