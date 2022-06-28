ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thalian Hall discovers 254-year-old piece of wood during recent renovations

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Workers at Thalian Hall made quite the discovery during a recent renovation project. A piece of...

Cape Fear Foodie: Fork and Cork

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When I first moved to Wilmington years ago, I knew I was moving to a city with plenty of dining options. Given my love for the show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” I decided to search out if any locations around town had been featured on the show. There are several, all of which we will highlight here (eventually) but the first place I went to eat downtown was Fork and Cork.
Reminder of firework rules in North Carolina ahead of 4th of July weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With the July 4th holiday fast approaching, the Town of Carolina Beach wants to remind all residents and visitors that the following fireworks are illegal in North Carolina:. •Roman candles. •Bottle rockets. •Firecrackers. •Spinners. •Aerial fireworks. Violations carry a fine of $500 and a...
Nearly All the Furniture in This Charming 100-Year-Old Beach Bungalow Is Vintage

Name: Sydney Beach Zester, my husband, and our dog. Location: Carolina Place — Wilmington, North Carolina. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I bought our beach bungalow, who we lovingly call “The Bishop House” after the original owner, Ms. Ida Bishop, in July 2021. Like so many others, we had a real “what the heck do we want out of life” kind of reckoning during the pandemic, which ultimately had us packing up our things in the Blue Ridge Mountains and heading across the state to our little historic, coastal town. I work full time in public health and as an artist and my husband works for a tech startup. We both went remote during the pandemic, which gave us the flexibility to really live wherever we wanted. I’ve always dreamed of owning a historic home and so we ended up buying our little bungalow in the Historic Carolina Place neighborhood in Wilmington, NC. She turns 100 years old this year! We’re going to throw her a birthday party.
City of Wilmington holds career fair at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington hosted a career fair on Wednesday, giving job seekers a chance to see what type of opportunities are available right now. The career fair was held at Legion Stadium. Job seekers were able to apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees. Among the departments on hand at the hiring event were Code Enforcement, Parks & Recreation, Trash, and Stormwater. Equipment from the departments were also on display.
Officials warn against fireworks amid dry condition

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Fourth of July weekend is almost here but with much of the Cape Fear in moderate drought conditions, officials are warning you against using fireworks. “The ground is so dry we’re advising people to leave the fireworks for the professionals,” said Southport’s Fire...
Wilmington business holds 'Day of Joy' carnival for seniors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Wilmington business serving seniors and adults in need of assistance held a carnival commemorating its annual “National Day of Joy”. Comfort Keepers Of Wilmington, along with its senior clients and their families, took part in the celebration at the Racine Drive location. There...
WMPO to discuss request for future I-685 to be extended to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet on June 29 to discuss, among other items, a request for the NCDOT to explore turning a section of US-421 into I-685. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November of last year designated US-421 from...
Television show filmed in Wilmington hosting wardrobe sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -You have a chance to wear clothes used by the stars of a television show filmed in our community. Season one of the Fox television series “Our Kind of People” was filmed in the Wilmington area in 2021. Sadly the show was not renewed for...
Real estate firm sets challenge for Fran's Fans

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – One of the most successful real estate firms in the Oak Island/Southport area has a challenge for other real estate companies. Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors is calling on all real estate companies in the area to match or beat the number of fans they’ve collected for Fran’s Fans.
St. James: Waterway transforms into 'Living Shoreline'

Waterway Park at St. James transformed into an environmental science playground on June 23 as the town hosted its 17th annual “Living Shoreline” initiative. Generations of families joined students from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and other members of the science-loving community for an immersive, hands-on experience involving oysters and the town’s intracoastal waterway.
