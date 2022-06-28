Thalian Hall discovers 254-year-old piece of wood during recent renovations

Name: Sydney Beach Zester, my husband, and our dog. Location: Carolina Place — Wilmington, North Carolina. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I bought our beach bungalow, who we lovingly call “The Bishop House” after the original owner, Ms. Ida Bishop, in July 2021. Like so many others, we had a real “what the heck do we want out of life” kind of reckoning during the pandemic, which ultimately had us packing up our things in the Blue Ridge Mountains and heading across the state to our little historic, coastal town. I work full time in public health and as an artist and my husband works for a tech startup. We both went remote during the pandemic, which gave us the flexibility to really live wherever we wanted. I’ve always dreamed of owning a historic home and so we ended up buying our little bungalow in the Historic Carolina Place neighborhood in Wilmington, NC. She turns 100 years old this year! We’re going to throw her a birthday party.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO