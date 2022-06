I still get this annoying pop up days after i reset my phone. Thankfully im not alone. Ive watch 100s of YouTube videos about it. I have better things to do with my phone than clear System UI cache & uninstall Google Play updates. Other family members of mine don't have apps on their phones just pre installed 1s so it's no surprises they've never heard of System UI isn't responding. I did reset app preferences. It didn't solve it. Must be just LG phones it happens on. Someone told me about a app i can install to id the culprits that causes it. My previous Huawei phone never once came up System UI isn't responding. It's obvious a common problem or they wouldn't be Youtube videos on how to fix it.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO