Turning up the heat and humidity

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat and humidity increases through...

CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Heat and much-needed rain Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- More showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday morning, with some dry time mixed in.Temperatures are expected to be hot, with temps reaching 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. The severe weather threat remains far east and southeast as the day goes on. Some isolated storms are expected to redevelop after 4 p.m., mainly to the east of the Twin Cities. It is much-needed rain, considering the fact that this June has been the fifth driest on record in the Twin Cities and an expansion of drought conditions in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Then, it will be much more comfortable by Friday. The weekend won't be too humid. There could be some isolated showers Saturday with a better chance of rain late Sunday into Monday (Fourth of July). 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TODAY.com

Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

Around 127 million Americans are facing temperatures topping 90 degrees with at least 30 million expected to feel highs above 100. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY on the dangerous heat while Al Roker has the latest forecast.June 23, 2022.
12tomatoes.com

Why You Might Prefer a Hot Drink When the Weather Heats Up

When it’s really hot outside you might want to just to close the curtains and keep cool in front of the fan. But when you have no choice but to face the heat you might be hankering for a tall glass of cool water or a glass of Coca-Cola with ice. But, traditional wisdom from around the world maintains that drinking a hot drink on a hot day is actually the way to cool your body off. So what’s behind this custom and does it work?
