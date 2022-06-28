Tri-State Panera locations donating portion of sales to childhood cancer research

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several local Panera Bread Cafés are teaming up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to fight childhood cancer.

Until Aug. 31, participating Panera locations are donation a portion of lemonade sales to ALSF, a pediatric charity that funds cancer treatment research. Guests can also round up their total or donate a dollar amount at checkout.

Panera will donate 25 cents from sales of Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade. In addition, Panera will donate 10 cents from each Lemon Drop Cookie and $3 from each Lemonade Tote.

The 2022 campaign is the seventh annual fundraising effort to benefit ALSF. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000, hopefully exceeding last year’s total donations of $186,000.

“This fundraiser provides our customers with a heartwarming, yet simple way to help fund lifesaving research for children in our communities,” Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “We look forward to another year of fundraising and appreciate the ongoing support of our customers and team members during this campaign.”

Participation Panera locations in the Tri-State area include Ashland in Kentucky and Barboursville, Hurricane and Charleston in West Virginia.

