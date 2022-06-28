'Formula Hunters:' BGSU alum using creativity to solve issues finding baby formula

Blush Aesthetics of Perrysburg is a female owned business that prides itself on helping clients to feel confident and empowered by putting their best face forward whether personally or professionally. Starting June 28th, Blush is inviting the community to contribute to a donation drive that will help local women seeking professional jobs, to also dress with confidence. From June 28th until July 1st, Blush Aesthetics will be collecting womens professional wear and accessories at their Perrysburg office. The donation drive is in partnership with The Collective, a Toledo based non-profit focused on providing clothing to women seeking employment opportunities. Donations of professional clothes, shoes, hand bags, jewelry and accessories can be dropped off at Blush during office hours. The items will be later distributed by The Collective to job seekers in need.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO