EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One of the most important factors in securing enough water to sustain the Borderland's future is completely out of our control. "This is probably something that'll throw people for a loop. It doesn't really matter how much rain we get here," Jason Laney, a meteorologist at El Paso's National Weather Service office said because our region is so dependent on water from the Rio Grande well north of the border.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO