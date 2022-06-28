Multiple officers injured, 2 suspects dead after gunfire exchange at British Columbia bank

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
A young boy has been mauled by a dog in a vicious attack at a remote Western Australian campground. The eight-year-old was camping at a site in Gnaraloo, near Carnarvon, when he was attacked by a dog around 7.30am on Saturday. He was flown by a Royal Flying Doctor Service...
CHICAGO (CBS) – A rowdy group attacked Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side overnight.Video sent to us by a viewer shows a rowdy crowd attacking the squad cars of Chicago police in Portage Park - right at the Six Corners intersection.The crowd can be seen kicking doors, jumping on the hoods, and even punching the windshields of squad cars.Chicago police tell us one of their officers was driving in the area when someone threw something at the car - shattering the windshield. They called for backup leading to the chaotic scene.That officer had to be treated for minor injuries as the crowd scattered.No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK - Police have released dramatic video from the scene of a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Investigators are hoping it helps them track down the suspects in 19-year-old Melvin Urena's death. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on East 156th Street in the Melrose section. In the video, two people with weapons drawn are seen getting out of a gray, late model Honda Pilot. At least one suspect fired and shot Urena who, at the time, was riding a scooter, investigators said. Urena was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK -- Several people, including three firefighters, are recovering Sunday after a house fire broke out overnight in Queens. Smoke and flames filled the sky and the smell of smoke lingered in the Richmond Hill area for hours, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported. The fire caused extensive damage to the second floor of the home. A first-floor apartment was also damaged, according to the family that lives there. The FDNY said the fire started on the second floor at around 3 a.m.Three people were rescued from inside the unit and three firefighters were hurt, according to the chief."Well I really hope that they're OK," one woman said. "In that moment, you're just like, you're freaking out. You don't know what to do." Everyone is expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mingo County. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approx. 2:27 pm, Sgt. L. D. Hensley arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Laurel Creek Rd near Lenore, WV. The driver, Mellissa Copley, 52,...
