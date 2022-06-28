ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Daniel Gambone of North Canton testing himself vs. older players on First Tee Junior Tour

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mfVO_0gOly4bl00

Daniel Gambone wants to test himself.

At age 15, the Hoover sophomore is eligible to play in the boys 13-15 division on the First Tee of Canton Junior Tour. It's a division Gambone won multiple times during the tour's 2021 season.

Now, Gambone wants to see how he fares against older players.

So far, so good.

Gambone shot 79 to win the 16-18 division during this week's First Tee event at Raintree. It's his second 16-18 title in as many outings this season.

"I felt like it would be better if I just played with the high school kids," Gambone said. "It's close to the yards I played last fall, and I'm kind of used to the distance. I'm shooting well enough and feel like I can play up a little bit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtpjP_0gOly4bl00

Gambone won this week's First Tee event by five shots. He shot 74 for another five-shot win two weeks ago at Pleasant View.

He is not the type of player who will rest on one's laurels.

"It's crazy," Gambone said. "I was happy with a 79 last year. I thought that was a good score.

"I thought I didn't play too well (this week). It was about an average day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQUQ8_0gOly4bl00

Gambone is also playing on the Northern Ohio PGA Junior Series this summer. He has four wins, 11 top-10 finishes and ranks No. 1 on the boys 11-15 player of the year points list.

A few days after capturing a win at Black Brook in Mentor, Gambone won the Junior PGA Section Championship.

"It was a two-day (tournament)," Gambone said. "The first day was at Westfield and the second day was at Portage. That was probably the biggest thing I've won thus far."

Gambone hopes to add more big wins this fall at Hoover. He was a district qualifier as a freshman last season.

"My goal this year is to make it to state," Gambone said.

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @mpopovichREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Daniel Gambone of North Canton testing himself vs. older players on First Tee Junior Tour

