Former Barbe High Buc and LSU Tiger Brody Drost is on the move. He announced on social media Monday afternoon that he is transferring from LSU to Louisiana Tech. “First off, I would like to thank my coaches, teammates and all the fans at Louisiana State University,” Drost said in his post. “These past two years, I’ve grown as not only a player but a person as well.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO