ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Three-star defensive back Anderson becomes Pitt's latest commit

By Mark Clemente
dkpittsburghsports.com
 1 day ago

Pitt didn't waste time in replacing Shelton Lewis, a cornerback who decommitted over the weekend, with another quality three-star in Jesse Anderson. Anderson visited over the weekend...

www.dkpittsburghsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard safety Antione Jackson keeping options open despite recent Georgia commitment

Dillard junior safety Antione Jackson pledged to Georgia earlier this year, but that has not stopped him from being open to other options. Jackson pledged to the Bulldogs back in March, but still might consider the plethora of offers he has received. The defensive back who is listed at 6-feet has around 29 programs interested in him, including Auburn and Notre Dame, and is not closing the door ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas among seven Broward football teams opening season against visiting out-of-state standouts

There is always plenty to look forward to at the start of a football season, and that will be especially true this year for more than a half-dozen teams from Broward County. Seven teams will open their upcoming campaigns in South Florida vs. out-of-state opponents as part of the Broward County National High School Football Showcase. The local programs that will compete against teams from ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage ranked among nation’s top 20 teams

The latest MaxPreps preseason football rankings were released this week, and three Broward County teams were listed within the top 20 in the entire nation. St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage are the three Broward County programs leading the way in MaxPreps’ latest list of top 100 teams across the country. The Raiders are the highest-ranked of the bunch at No. 5, ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Fort Lauderdale, FL
College Sports
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Football
WPTV

Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour is depriving golf fans by barring LIV Golf participants from playing in its tour events, a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County claims. According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Boca Raton attorney Larry Klayman, the PGA Tour and its partner, the DP World Tour, are listed as defendants. It claims that suspending golfers who play in the LIV Golf tournaments is anti-competitive in the free-agent marketplace.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

The Original Hot Dog Factory Comes to Miami

The hot dog restaurant known for its cameos on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its way to Miami. On July 11, the Original Hot Dog Factory will open its first Florida location just in time to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Plantation kidnapping led to deadly Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - A kidnapping in Plantation ended in a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens."The guy come to kill him for money," said Alethia Sterling. The shooting happened at Sterling's home in the 17900 block of NW 43rd Court around 11 p.m. Tuesday. She said she rents out a room to Shanard Alvarez, 19, who had flashed some cash in a post on social media. It was the post, she said, that led to his kidnapping in Plantation. Sterling said Alvarez knew the person who took him. Plantation police confirmed that Alvarez was taken from an Airbnb by a former...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Partridge
Person
Jesse Anderson
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Annette Taddeo holds commanding lead over Primary opponents in CD 27

After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Burgers in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is one of my favorite coastal cities, with fabulous beaches, exciting nightlife, yachting, and over 165 miles of inland waterways. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise? Where should you go for the best burgers in Fort Lauderdale?. Fortunately, there’s more than one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man was hospitalized following a shooting on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 184th Street, police said. The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas prices decline 21 cents in two weeks. The reason why is a bummer

Gas and oil prices are heading in the right direction, finally. But the reasons why might be no cause for celebration. Traders drove down the price of U.S. crude oil 11% over the past two weeks and gas prices followed suit, dropping 21 cents a gallon from Florida’s record high of $4.89 set on June 13, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Boston College
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Broward Woman's Social Media Post on Kidnapping Leads to Ex's Arrest

No. 1 - A man accused of pulling off multiple burglaries at luxury South Florida condo buildings including one that involved stolen goods worth more than $1 million was behind bars Monday. Harold Wilbourn, 32, was arrested by Sunny Isles Police in May for allegedly entering the Ritz-Carlton Residences and...
WSVN-TV

Thief steals generator from South Florida homeowner

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ring surveillance footage captured the moment when a homeowner’s generator was stolen. “What’s going on over there,” said Kyle Branston’s mother. “It was literally sitting on this block of wood,” said Branston. Branston lives in the area of Northwest 117th Lane...
SUNRISE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy