Pair boxing with strength training at Rumble Boxing

 1 day ago

It’s a brand new fitness concept that just open their doors in Westminster, Rumble Boxing pairs boxing with strength training for the ultimate, epic workout.

Their water-filled bags are easier on your joints and are amazing to hit, so no experience necessary.

