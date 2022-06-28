ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Kent officer fires gun at suspect who threw machete at police outside apartment complex

By Gerald Tracy, KOMONews.com Digital Reporter
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKENT, Wash. – A man is in jail after throwing a machete at a Kent police officer, who then fired his gun back at him. The...

komonews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Video shows stolen car with 3 juveniles inside crash into police car in Washington state

Burien Police say Saturday night into early Sunday morning, they saw a reported stolen car that had also been linked to other violent crimes. Police say they chased after the car. During the chase, police say the suspects inside shot at an officer's vehicles and rammed another patrol unit. Investigators say the driver of the car was 15 years old, and the shooter was 17 years old. No one was hurt in the incident, and police were able to arrest all the suspects involved. On Monday, Judge Nelson Lee released the a suspect accused of shooting at Burien Police despite the 17-year-old’s prior history of unlawful possession of a firearm.
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Bail set at $3M for man accused in fatal Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $3 million dollars for an accused murderer in Pierce County. Kacy Estes and his brother Jacy Estes are facing multiple charges related to a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tacoma that left one dead and injured several others. Both the victim’s family...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities investigate scene of a shooting in North Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating the scene of a shooting in North Marysville Tuesday afternoon. According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 12:10 p.m. officers and detectives responded to a shooting at 116th St. NE and State Ave near Dairy Queen. Authorities say everyone involved has been...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton police seek help identifying catalytic converter thief

RENTON, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a catalytic converter from a homeowner’s driveway near last week. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), in the early morning hours of June 20, a suspect removed a catalytic converter from a Honda Odyssey van that was parked at a home in the 4600 block of NE 19th St.
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville man shoots sword-wielding roommate

MARYSVILLE – Marysville Police Officers responded to an altercation leading to shooting around 11:17 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at a residential neighborhood south of 116th Street Northwest and State Avenue in Marysville. The two males, both in their 30’s, were roommates who entered a verbal argument involving the sale...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving another vehicle on Monday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to reports of the collision in the 13600 block of 84th Street Northeast. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Shooting#Kent Police#Apartment Complex#Novak Lane
thejoltnews.com

Two charges for Olympia man accused of assaulting girlfriend

An Olympia man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend after a crisis group reported him to the police. The assault was reported to authorities on June 13 by a Familiar Faces advocate who was in contact with the girlfriend. The Familiar Faces program connects individuals with “peer navigators” who help them get through a crisis.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police seeking suspects in attempted ATM theft in Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Police are investigating after two suspects unsuccessfully attempted to steal an ATM from a Chase bank in Bonney Lake early Tuesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., officers with the Bonney Lake Police Department were dispatched to the Chase bank, located along State Route 410 East, after the ATM’s alarm system was activated.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

4-year-old boy found dead in Puget Sound near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 4-year-old boy was found dead in Puget Sound waters near Olympia on Tuesday. Police say foul play is not suspected. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the boy's body was found near Beverly Beach around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the boy had autism and...
OLYMPIA, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alleged rapist arrested, accused of ‘terrorizing’ local businesses

An accused rapist is in the King County Jail after being arrested in The Junction early Saturday. We first learned of the arrest from this SPD summary:. It has been reported that, every weekend for weeks, a suspect has been terrorizing patrons and employees of various Admiral/Alaska Junction establishments and venues. Officers have become familiar with the subject and staff have formed a loose community advising one another whenever the suspect or his vehicle come into the area. Generally, suspect takes off prior to police arrival. On 06-25-2022 at 0149 hours, officers received a similar call for service. Officers determined that the suspect had a rape warrant with a $1,000,000 bail, formulated a plan and took suspect into custody without incident.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 shot, 1 man dead in overnight shooting at Tacoma home

Five people were shot, with one killed, in a shooting at a Tacoma home late Sunday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:35 p.m. on June 27, police responded to a report that multiple people had been shot at a home in the 900 block of East 52nd Street.
KOMO News

Case against suspect in carjacking of KOMO News employee in limbo

SEATTLE — A KOMO News employee who was carjacked 15 months ago is still waiting to have the case adjudicated in King County court even as the suspect, a repeat offender who skipped at least one hearing, remains at large. The news photojournalist was working from the backseat of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy