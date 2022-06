TAMPA — The Lightning fell just short of a third straight Stanley Cup championship, but the past three seasons have provided memories to last a lifetime. The moment that launched the Lightning toward back-to-back titles. Brayden Point scored in the fifth overtime to lift Tampa Bay to a 3-2 win over Columbus in the opening game of the first-round series. The victory over the team that swept it in the same round one year earlier was the fourth-longest game in NHL playoff history at 150 minutes, 27 seconds and was followed by a full-team celebration against the glass.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO