ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown

By Serena Maria Daniels
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit finally has a Black-owned craft cocktail bar, Willow, at 431 Times Square, that pays homage to Southern hospitality. The speakeasy, located in the alley around the corner from SavannahBlue downtown, quietly opened last month, according to the Freep. Ron Scott, J.D. Simpson, and Roger Yopp — the group...

detroit.eater.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Royal Oak Taco Fest brings tacos, tequila, live music, and more

More than 40 of metro Detroit's taquerias, taco trucks, and other eateries are banding together for Royal Oak Taco Fest, set to fill downtown R.O. from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4. Participating vendors include Tacos El Rodeo, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, Vegan Nova Taco...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Inside the last Sign of the Beefcarver restaurant in Royal Oak

If you’ve cruised Woodward or driven down M-1 any time in the past 65 years, you’ve likely seen the sign, the Sign of the Beefcarver. Maybe it’s just been there all your life and you never thought twice. Perhaps you went a few times with your family years ago and you wonder if it’s still the same. You could be one of the loyal customers who are keeping the last remaining location going. Surely, though, you've noticed it.
ROYAL OAK, MI
MetroTimes

Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM to Playground Detroit

Pride month ain’t over yet. Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM, a visual and musical performance art evening featuring emerging LGBTQ+ artists in Detroit. Hawkins has been making a lot of noise in the queer music scene. They released their debut EP Black Popstar late last year and opened up for the queen of bounce, Big Freedia, when her Big Diva Energy tour stopped in Detroit shortly after. We were at that show at the Majestic Theatre and can confirm that Hawkins has an undeniable stage presence with upbeat and infectious songs that make you want to dance. However, this performance feels different as if Hawkins has something a little spicier planned for us. The one-night-only performance will be hosted at Playground Detroit on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Fast Company

This dark, abandoned store got Swiss-cheesed into a light-filled office building

Like thousands of buildings around the world, there was a brick-walled storefront on a major boulevard in Detroit that easily could have been ignored. Wide, squat, and mostly windowless, it had been a meat market, a bait and tackle shop, and a furniture store at various points over the past seven decades. Inside, it was a dark cavernous space, the kind of fluorescent-lit errand store where people went to buy a rack of ribs or a mattress, depending on its goods at the time—and then got out.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Society
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
City
Shelby, MI
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
MetroTimes

Ferndale's Pop's for Italian is temporarily closed

It's going to be a few weeks before you can get a signature craft pizza from Pop's for Italian. The restaurant announced that it will be closing for maintenance through early July. Expected updates like new flooring and kitchen maintenance will be happening to the Ferndale spot's interior. While the...
FERNDALE, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan Rib Fest will feature performances by Mitch Ryder, Mark Reitenga, Ricky Rat Pack, Melvin Davis, and more

Bring on the meat sweats, 'cause it's time for the Michigan Rib Fest in Lake Orion. Think all the BBQ you could ever want, monster truck rides, drinks, and performances by Mitch Ryder, Mark Reitenga, Ricky Rat Pack, Melvin Davis, and more. It’s going down from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4 at the Canterbury Village & Wildwood Amphitheater, so make sure you wear your stretchy pants.
LAKE ORION, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Downtown Detroit#Cocktail Bar#Speakeasy#Food Drink#Racism#Southern#Savannah Blue#Beards#Afro West Indian#The Fannie Ward#Jamaican
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tacos and tequila are taking over downtown Royal Oak

The headline may read tacos and tequila, but the Royal Oak Taco fest is a family-friendly event. The Kids Zone at the fest happening in downtown Royal Oak will feature bounce houses, face painting and more. There will be live music on three stages with a range of musical genres...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A familiar face is coming back to Local 4

Meteorologist Kim Adams will be returning to Local 4 soon, so you’ll be able to get your local forecast from a familiar voice. Adams appeared on “Live In the D” with hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to discuss her return to the station. The Local 4...
DETROIT, MI
blac.media

Motortown Revue’ Motown Mile Outdoor Installation Now Open

The “Motortown Revue: A Culture in Motion” created by the Motown Museum and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is kicking off this week along the Detroit River. The installation celebrates the Motown tours that help put Detroit musical artists on the world stage and remain a valuable part of our city’s tourism.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Garbage truck falls through sinkhole in Detroit’s Corktown

A garbage truck fell into a sinkhole that formed in Detroit’s busy Corktown neighborhood on Thursday morning. The sinkhole was just outside of the former Brooklyn Street Local restaurant, on Brooklyn and Michigan Avenue. The back-half of the garbage truck fell into the roadway. The driver said he was...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lives of gay Black Detroit men explored in 'Boys Come First'

After two decades as a journalist, Detroit native Aaron Foley decided to open a new chapter in his career with the debut of his first fiction novel, “Boys Come First.”. After writing the nonfiction books “How to Live in Detroit Without Being a Jackass” and “The Detroit Neighborhood Guidebook,” the 37-year-old has written a story about the dating scene for gay Black men in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Farmers Markets to Visit in Metro Detroit

Support local businesses this summer by heading to your local farmers market. These 12 metro Detroit farmers markets sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to home items and body care. Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The 102-year-old Ann Arbor farmers market takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Council Of Baptist Pastors Of Detroit And Vicinity Celebrate Its Year-Long ‘Take The Shot’ Initiative

(CBS DETROIT) – The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, under the leadership of Rev Dr. Steve Bland Jr., is celebrating its year-long “Take the Shot” initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit. This was in partnership with the National Guard, HONU Management Group, and the city of Detroit. Through this initiative, 66 churches throughout the Metro Detroit area became COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites. Because the churches acted as a safe place for community members, almost 7,000 people who were hesitant got vaccinated and also got tested at these sites. Council Of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity says that because of how impactful this campaign was on the community, they are closing it out by “celebrating successes and giving thanks.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Things To Do in Detroit in July

There is no better time to visit Detroit and the metro area than in July! There is so much to explore and tons of exciting events happening. Mark your calendar with a few of these events as you plan your next visit. Catch this two-day music festival in downtown Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pandemic helps Metro Detroiters turn side hustles into small businesses

Detroit — Nakia Scott always enjoyed art, and she can thank COVID-19 for turning her into a full-time artist. Scott, 24, was a cook at the University of Detroit Mercy when the onset of the pandemic and restrictions on in-person activities culminated in her layoff in March 2020. So she started customizing shoes for fun, using paint to create unique designs on sneakers in a room she turned into a studio in her home on Detroit's west side.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy