Restaurants

Middletown restaurant adopts takeout-only business model

By Brooke Reilly
Bay News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Middletown restaurant that switched to takeout orders only in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not turned back from what owners say has been a successful business model. The phone at Asian 211 Bistro rings often, and DoorDash orders keep coming through. But the COVID-19 pandemic...

www.baynews9.com

