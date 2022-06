The only 24/7 walk-in mental health urgent care in the Coachella Valley – located in northern Palm Springs — could close Thursday with an uncertain future. Officials with Riverside County confirmed Wednesday that the contract with the current service provider at the facility – Phoenix-based RI International — ends at the end of the fiscal year (June 30). They hope to sign a new contract with a different provider, but it is unclear whether the Palm Springs facility will operate under that contract.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO