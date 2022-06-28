How getting younger impacts Kansas City Royals’ timetable to contend: Podcast

The future is now for the Kansas City Royals. With the call up of first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals are likely to have three rookies in the lineup, along with infielder Bobby Witt Jr., and catcher MJ Melendez, for many games the remaining of the season.

To get young, the Royals had to bid farewell to a veteran, and that’s what happened with the trade of 36-year-old Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell break down the moves and look ahead to what might come next.

Also, we discuss the return from the Mariners for the Santana trade, the thumb injury to catcher Salvador Perez that’s opened up playing time for Melendez, and more.

