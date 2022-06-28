ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she woke up and discovered there was a stranger inside her house.

“I look and there really is a little white girl laying on my couch,” Tenesha Fisher told WPXI.

Fisher took a photo that shows the woman asleep on a couch, just feet away from her laundry, and wrapped in her aunt’s blanket. Fisher said she immediately called the police, who were just as surprised as she was.

Pennsylvania Woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch Police charged Kelly Bridger with criminal tresspass. (Tenesha Fisher / WPXI)

“I walked them in, and they were just ‘hum’ and I’m like, ‘I know, right?’” Fisher told WPXI.

Police identified the suspect as Kelly Bridger, who told investigators that her grandmother once lived in the house, WPXI reported.

“You know, it’s not Grammy’s house and there is a big Black woman asleep, right here by herself,” Fisher told WPXI. “She is making it seem like it’s OK because her grandmother lived here. You don’t walk in people’s houses.”

Police charged Bridger with criminal trespass.

Fisher told WPXI she believes her front door may not have closed all the way, allowing Bridger to walk inside. Police also told the station that Bridger appeared intoxicated.

Fisher said she’s grateful nobody got hurt.

“She could have come in violent, she could have come in swinging. She could have come in with a knife.”

