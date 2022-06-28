ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

Ex-Con Charged in Deadly Shooting of Texas Man in Hollywood

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-con has been charged with murdering a Texas man who was shot during an argument in Hollywood last week. Mario David Ramirez, 27, of La Puente, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Father, Son Found Dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Cigarettes worth $3K stolen in SFV 7-Eleven crime spree

RESEDA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole around $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Reseda then tried to do the same thing at another 7-Eleven in the area. According to the LAPD, the suspect hit the 7-Eleven at Vanowen and Tampa first - that's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
La Puente, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Selma, CA
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Selma, TX
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
La Puente, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Providence Village, TX
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Eric Holder assaulted in L.A. County jail amid Nipsey Hussle murder trial

The man on trial for allegedly killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was assaulted at a Los Angeles County jail early Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. Multiple people assaulted 32-year-old Eric Holder while he was in a holding cell at the jail and waiting to be taken to court, his public defender, Aaron Jansen, told KTLA. “The attack […]
foxla.com

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail holding cell: attorney

LOS ANGELES - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.'s trial was delayed Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Forgery

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery for allegedly submitting “altered doctor’s notes” for medical benefits, authorities said. Officer Crystal Lara, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Southwest Area, was taken into custody on a felony arrest warrant for forgery, and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC Los Angeles

Three LA County Convenience Stores Robbed in One Morning

Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Attempted Murder Suspect in Custody Following Barricade in South LA

A man who allegedly fired about three dozen shots from a rifle into a group, injuring three people, was arrested Wednesday following an eight-hour barricade in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Officers were sent to 82nd and San Pedro streets at about 1:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor

A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor. The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.
FILLMORE, CA
CBS LA

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Norwalk

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Norwalk late Monday evening. The shooting was reported at around 10:55 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue. When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin, was reported to be between 35 and 40-years-old. Investigators were unsure if the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call  the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
NORWALK, CA
HeySoCal

Woman with gunshot wound found dead on 710 Freeway ramp

A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Suspects in custody after hour-long standoff in Pacoima

PACOIMA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a nearly hour-and-a-half-long standoff following a police chase through Pacoima. The Los Angeles Police Department, responded to reports of an armed suspect around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and began a chase. The chase ended just five minutes in the 124000 block of Osborne Street, after the armed suspect crashed into two police cars, authorities say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Pizza Deliveryman Man Killed While Trying to Help Assault Victim

A pizza deliveryman was fatally shot after coming to the aid of a 76-year-old assault victim who was also shot, authorities said Wednesday. The shootings were reported at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Lessue Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Juan Cristalinas, 49,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy